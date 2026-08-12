Yusuf 12:32 قالت فذالكن الذي لمتنني فيه ولقد راودته عن نفسه فاستعصم ولين لم يفعل ما امره ليسجنن وليكونا من الصاغرين ٣٢
قَالَتۡ
فَذَٰلِكُنَّ
ٱلَّذِي
لُمۡتُنَّنِي
فِيهِۖ
وَلَقَدۡ
رَٰوَدتُّهُۥ
عَن
نَّفۡسِهِۦ
فَٱسۡتَعۡصَمَۖ
وَلَئِن
لَّمۡ
يَفۡعَلۡ
مَآ
ءَامُرُهُۥ
لَيُسۡجَنَنَّ
وَلَيَكُونٗا
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّٰغِرِينَ
٣٢
She said, “This is the one for whose love you criticized me! I did try to seduce him but he ˹firmly˺ refused. And if he does not do what I order him to, he will certainly be imprisoned and ˹fully˺ disgraced.”1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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