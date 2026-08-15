Taha 20:94 قال يا ابن ام لا تاخذ بلحيتي ولا براسي اني خشيت ان تقول فرقت بين بني اسراييل ولم ترقب قولي ٩٤
Halaman 318 · Juz 16
قَالَ
يَبۡنَؤُمَّ
لَا
تَأۡخُذۡ
بِلِحۡيَتِي
وَلَا
بِرَأۡسِيٓۖ
إِنِّي
خَشِيتُ
أَن
تَقُولَ
فَرَّقۡتَ
بَيۡنَ
بَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
وَلَمۡ
تَرۡقُبۡ
قَوۡلِي
٩٤
Nabi Harun menjawab: "Wahai anak ibuku! Janganlah engkau meragut janggutku dan janganlah menarik (rambut) kepalaku. Sesungguhnya aku takut bahawa engkau akan berkata kepadaku: ` Engkau telah memecah-belahkan kaum Bani lsrail sesama sendiri, dan engkau tidak berhati-hati mengambil berat pesananku! ' "
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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