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An-Najm 53:54 فغشاها ما غشى ٥٤

Halaman 528 · Juz 27

فَغَشَّىٰهَا
مَا
غَشَّىٰ
٥٤
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى رَبِّكَ الْمُنتَهَى

(And that to your Lord is the End.) meaning, the return of everything on the Day of Resurrection. Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that `Amr

Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants

Allah the Exalted said,

وَأَنَّ إِلَى

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