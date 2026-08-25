An-Najm 53:38 الا تزر وازرة وزر اخرى ٣٨
Halaman 527 · Juz 27
أَلَّا
تَزِرُ
وَازِرَةٞ
وِزۡرَ
أُخۡرَىٰ
٣٨
(Dalam Kitab-kitab itu ditegaskan): Bahawa sesungguhnya seseorang yang boleh memikul tidak akan memikul dosa perbuatan orang lain (bahkan dosa usahanya sahaja);
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى
(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),
و…
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل…