An-Najm 53:36 ام لم ينبا بما في صحف موسى ٣٦
Halaman 527 · Juz 27
أَمۡ
لَمۡ
يُنَبَّأۡ
بِمَا
فِي
صُحُفِ
مُوسَىٰ
٣٦
Atau belumkah ia diberitahu akan apa yang terkandung dalam Kitab-kitab Nabi Musa -
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَلَّى - وَلَـكِن كَذَّبَ وَتَوَلَّى
(So he (the disbeliever) neither believed nor prayed! But on the contrary, he belied and turned away!) (75:31-32),
و…
Chastising Those Who disobey Allah and stop giving Charity
Allah the Exalted chastises those who turn away from His obedience,
فَلاَ صَدَّقَ وَلاَ صَل…