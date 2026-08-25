An-Najm 53:52 وقوم نوح من قبل انهم كانوا هم اظلم واطغى ٥٢
Halaman 528 · Juz 27
وَقَوۡمَ
نُوحٖ
مِّن
قَبۡلُۖ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
هُمۡ
أَظۡلَمَ
وَأَطۡغَىٰ
٥٢
Dan kaum Nabi Nuh sebelum itu (telah juga dibinasakan). Sesungguhnya mereka adalah orang-orang yang sangat zalim dan sangat melampaui batas.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants
Allah the Exalted said,
وَأَنَّ إِلَى رَبِّكَ الْمُنتَهَى
(And that to your Lord is the End.) meaning, the return of everything on the Day of Resurrection. Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that `Amr…
Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants
Allah the Exalted said,
وَأَنَّ إِلَى…