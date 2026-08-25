An-Najm 53:50 وانه اهلك عادا الاولى ٥٠
Halaman 528 · Juz 27
وَأَنَّهُۥٓ
أَهۡلَكَ
عَادًا
ٱلۡأُولَىٰ
٥٠
Dan bahawa sesungguhnya, Dia lah yang membinasakan kaum "Aad" yang pertama (kaum Nabi Hud), -
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants
Allah the Exalted said,
وَأَنَّ إِلَى رَبِّكَ الْمُنتَهَى
(And that to your Lord is the End.) meaning, the return of everything on the Day of Resurrection. Ibn Abi Hatim recorded that `Amr…
Some Attributes of the Lord, that He returns Man as He originated Him, and some of what He does with His Servants
Allah the Exalted said,
وَأَنَّ إِلَى…