Al-Qamar 54:32 ولقد يسرنا القران للذكر فهل من مدكر ٣٢
Halaman 530 · Juz 27
وَلَقَدۡ
يَسَّرۡنَا
ٱلۡقُرۡءَانَ
لِلذِّكۡرِ
فَهَلۡ
مِن
مُّدَّكِرٖ
٣٢
Dan demi sesungguhnya! Kami telah mudahkan Al-Quran untuk peringatan dan pengajaran, maka adakah sesiapa yang mahu mengambil peringatan dan pelajaran (daripadanya)?
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…