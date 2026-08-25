Al-Qamar 54:23 كذبت ثمود بالنذر ٢٣
Halaman 529 · Juz 27
كَذَّبَتۡ
ثَمُودُ
بِٱلنُّذُرِ
٢٣
(Demikian juga) kaum Thamud telah mendustakan peringatan dan amaran (yang disampaikan oleh Rasul mereka, Nabi Soleh).
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…