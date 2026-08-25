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Al-Qamar 54:29 فنادوا صاحبهم فتعاطى فعقر ٢٩

Halaman 530 · Juz 27

فَنَادَوۡاْ
صَاحِبَهُمۡ
فَتَعَاطَىٰ
فَعَقَرَ
٢٩
(Mereka selepas itu merasa bosan dengan keadaan unta itu dan berkira hendak membunuhnya), lalu mereka memanggil kawan mereka (yang sanggup membunuhnya), dia pun bertindak sampai dapat membunuhnya.
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Baca Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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