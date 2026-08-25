Al-Qamar 54:29 فنادوا صاحبهم فتعاطى فعقر ٢٩
Halaman 530 · Juz 27
فَنَادَوۡاْ
صَاحِبَهُمۡ
فَتَعَاطَىٰ
فَعَقَرَ
٢٩
(Mereka selepas itu merasa bosan dengan keadaan unta itu dan berkira hendak membunuhnya), lalu mereka memanggil kawan mereka (yang sanggup membunuhnya), dia pun bertindak sampai dapat membunuhnya.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…