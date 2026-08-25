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Al-Qamar 54:31 انا ارسلنا عليهم صيحة واحدة فكانوا كهشيم المحتظر ٣١

Halaman 530 · Juz 27

إِنَّآ
أَرۡسَلۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِمۡ
صَيۡحَةٗ
وَٰحِدَةٗ
فَكَانُواْ
كَهَشِيمِ
ٱلۡمُحۡتَظِرِ
٣١
Sesungguhnya Kami hantarkan kepada mereka satu pekikan (yang dahsyat), lalu menjadilah mereka (hancur) seperti ranting-ranting dan daun-daun yang pecah hancur, yang dikumpulkan oleh pemilik kandang binatang ternak.
Teruskan Membaca

Baca Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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