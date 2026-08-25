Al-Qamar 54:26 سيعلمون غدا من الكذاب الاشر ٢٦
Halaman 529 · Juz 27
سَيَعۡلَمُونَ
غَدٗا
مَّنِ
ٱلۡكَذَّابُ
ٱلۡأَشِرُ
٢٦
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Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…