Sad 38:29 كتاب انزلناه اليك مبارك ليدبروا اياته وليتذكر اولو الالباب ٢٩
Pagina 455 · Juz 23
كِتَٰبٌ
أَنزَلۡنَٰهُ
إِلَيۡكَ
مُبَٰرَكٞ
لِّيَدَّبَّرُوٓاْ
ءَايَٰتِهِۦ
وَلِيَتَذَكَّرَ
أُوْلُواْ
ٱلۡأَلۡبَٰبِ
٢٩
[Ecco] un Libro benedetto che abbiamo fatto scendere su di te 1 , affinché gli uomini meditino sui suoi versetti e ne traggano un monito i savi.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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