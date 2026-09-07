Sad 38:28 ام نجعل الذين امنوا وعملوا الصالحات كالمفسدين في الارض ام نجعل المتقين كالفجار ٢٨
Pagina 455 · Juz 23
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلَّذِينَ
ءَامَنُواْ
وَعَمِلُواْ
ٱلصَّٰلِحَٰتِ
كَٱلۡمُفۡسِدِينَ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
أَمۡ
نَجۡعَلُ
ٱلۡمُتَّقِينَ
كَٱلۡفُجَّارِ
٢٨
Tratteremo forse coloro che credono e fanno il bene alla stessa stregua di coloro che seminano disordine sulla terra? Tratteremo i timorati come i malvagi?
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Wisdom behind the Creation of This World
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