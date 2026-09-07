Sad 38:27 وما خلقنا السماء والارض وما بينهما باطلا ذالك ظن الذين كفروا فويل للذين كفروا من النار ٢٧
Pagina 455 · Juz 23
وَمَا
خَلَقۡنَا
ٱلسَّمَآءَ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضَ
وَمَا
بَيۡنَهُمَا
بَٰطِلٗاۚ
ذَٰلِكَ
ظَنُّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْۚ
فَوَيۡلٞ
لِّلَّذِينَ
كَفَرُواْ
مِنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
٢٧
Non creammo invano il cielo e la terra e quello che vi è frammezzo. Questo è ciò che pensano i miscredenti 1 . Guai ai miscredenti per il fuoco [che li attende] !
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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