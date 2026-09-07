Sad 38:26 يا داوود انا جعلناك خليفة في الارض فاحكم بين الناس بالحق ولا تتبع الهوى فيضلك عن سبيل الله ان الذين يضلون عن سبيل الله لهم عذاب شديد بما نسوا يوم الحساب ٢٦
Pagina 454 · Juz 23
يَٰدَاوُۥدُ
إِنَّا
جَعَلۡنَٰكَ
خَلِيفَةٗ
فِي
ٱلۡأَرۡضِ
فَٱحۡكُم
بَيۡنَ
ٱلنَّاسِ
بِٱلۡحَقِّ
وَلَا
تَتَّبِعِ
ٱلۡهَوَىٰ
فَيُضِلَّكَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِۚ
إِنَّ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَضِلُّونَ
عَن
سَبِيلِ
ٱللَّهِ
لَهُمۡ
عَذَابٞ
شَدِيدُۢ
بِمَا
نَسُواْ
يَوۡمَ
ٱلۡحِسَابِ
٢٦
«O Davide, abbiamo fatto di te un vicario sulla terra: giudica con equità tra gli uomini e non inclinare alle tue passioni, ché esse ti travieranno dal sentiero di Allah.» In verità coloro che si allontanano dal sentiero di Allah subiranno un severo castigo per aver dimenticato il Giorno del Rendiconto.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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