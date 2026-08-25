Al-Qamar 54:30 فكيف كان عذابي ونذر ٣٠
Pagina 530 · Juz 27
فَكَيۡفَ
كَانَ
عَذَابِي
وَنُذُرِ
٣٠
Quale fu il Mio castigo, quali i Miei moniti!
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…