Al-Qamar 54:29 فنادوا صاحبهم فتعاطى فعقر ٢٩
Pagina 530 · Juz 27
فَنَادَوۡاْ
صَاحِبَهُمۡ
فَتَعَاطَىٰ
فَعَقَرَ
٢٩
Chiamarono uno dei loro che impugnò [la spada] e le tagliò i garretti.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ
(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said…
The Story of Thamud
Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,
فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ…