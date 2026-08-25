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Al-Qamar 54:23 كذبت ثمود بالنذر ٢٣

Pagina 529 · Juz 27

كَذَّبَتۡ
ثَمُودُ
بِٱلنُّذُرِ
٢٣
I Thamùd tacciarono di menzogna gli ammonimenti;
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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