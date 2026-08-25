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Al-Qamar 54:27 انا مرسلو الناقة فتنة لهم فارتقبهم واصطبر ٢٧

Pagina 529 · Juz 27

إِنَّا
مُرۡسِلُواْ
ٱلنَّاقَةِ
فِتۡنَةٗ
لَّهُمۡ
فَٱرۡتَقِبۡهُمۡ
وَٱصۡطَبِرۡ
٢٧
Manderemo loro la cammella 1 come tentazione: osservali e sii paziente.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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