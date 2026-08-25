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Al-Qamar 54:28 ونبيهم ان الماء قسمة بينهم كل شرب محتضر ٢٨

Pagina 530 · Juz 27

وَنَبِّئۡهُمۡ
أَنَّ
ٱلۡمَآءَ
قِسۡمَةُۢ
بَيۡنَهُمۡۖ
كُلُّ
شِرۡبٖ
مُّحۡتَضَرٞ
٢٨
Informali che devono dividere l’acqua [con la cammella]: ognuno il suo turno per bere.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إِذاً لَّفِى ضَلَـلٍ وَسُعُرٍ

(And they said: "A man, alone among us -- shall we follow him Truly, then we should be in error and distress!") They said

The Story of Thamud

Allah states here that the people of Thamud denied their Messenger Salih,

فَقَالُواْ أَبَشَراً مِّنَّا وَحِداً نَّتَّبِعُهُ إِنَّآ إ
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