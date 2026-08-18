Al-Qasas 28:13 فرددناه الى امه كي تقر عينها ولا تحزن ولتعلم ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ١٣
Pagina 386 · Juz 20
فَرَدَدۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّهِۦ
كَيۡ
تَقَرَّ
عَيۡنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنَ
وَلِتَعۡلَمَ
أَنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
Lo restituimmo a sua madre affinché si consolassero i suoi occhi, non fosse più afflitta e si convincesse che la promessa di Allah è verità. Ma la maggior parte di loro non sanno nulla.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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