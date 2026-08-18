Al-Qasas 28:12 ۞ وحرمنا عليه المراضع من قبل فقالت هل ادلكم على اهل بيت يكفلونه لكم وهم له ناصحون ١٢
Pagina 386 · Juz 20
۞ وَحَرَّمۡنَا
عَلَيۡهِ
ٱلۡمَرَاضِعَ
مِن
قَبۡلُ
فَقَالَتۡ
هَلۡ
أَدُلُّكُمۡ
عَلَىٰٓ
أَهۡلِ
بَيۡتٖ
يَكۡفُلُونَهُۥ
لَكُمۡ
وَهُمۡ
لَهُۥ
نَٰصِحُونَ
١٢
E Noi gli interdicemmo ogni nutrice 1. Allora [la sorella] disse: «Posso indicarvi la gente di una casa che potrà occuparsene per conto vostro e che gli sarà benevola?».
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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