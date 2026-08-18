Registrazione
Registrazione
Seleziona la lingua

Al-Qasas 28:11 وقالت لاخته قصيه فبصرت به عن جنب وهم لا يشعرون ١١

Pagina 386 · Juz 20

وَقَالَتۡ
لِأُخۡتِهِۦ
قُصِّيهِۖ
فَبَصُرَتۡ
بِهِۦ
عَن
جُنُبٖ
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
١١
Disse alla di lui sorella: «Seguilo» 1, e quella lo osservò di nascosto. Non avevano alcun sospetto 2.
Continua a leggere

Leggi il Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother became empty, i.e., she could not think of any matter in this world except Musa. This was the view of Ibn `Abbas, Mujahid, `Ikrimah, Sa`id bin Jubayr

The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

Allah tells us how, when her child was lost in the river, the heart of Musa's mother

Altri Tafsir
Notes placeholders