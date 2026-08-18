Al-Qasas 28:14 ولما بلغ اشده واستوى اتيناه حكما وعلما وكذالك نجزي المحسنين ١٤
Pagina 387 · Juz 20
وَلَمَّا
بَلَغَ
أَشُدَّهُۥ
وَٱسۡتَوَىٰٓ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰهُ
حُكۡمٗا
وَعِلۡمٗاۚ
وَكَذَٰلِكَ
نَجۡزِي
ٱلۡمُحۡسِنِينَ
١٤
Quando raggiunse l’età adulta e il pieno del suo sviluppo, gli demmo discernimento e scienza. Così ricompensiamo coloro che operano il bene.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah gave him Hukm and religious knowledge. Mujahid said that this means prophethood.
وَكَذَلِكَ نَجْزِى الْمُحْسِنِينَ
(And thus do We reward the doers of g…
How Musa killed a Coptic Man
Having described Musa's beginnings, Allah then tells us that when he reached maturity, and was complete in stature, Allah…