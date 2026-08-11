Yusuf 12:34 فاستجاب له ربه فصرف عنه كيدهن انه هو السميع العليم ٣٤
فَاسْتَجَابَ
لَهٗ
رَبُّهٗ
فَصَرَفَ
عَنْهُ
كَیْدَهُنَّ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
هُوَ
السَّمِیْعُ
الْعَلِیْمُ
۟
Maka Tuhan memperkenankan doa Yusuf, dan Dia menghindarkan Yusuf dari tipu daya mereka. Dialah Yang Maha Mendengar, Maha Mengetahui.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…