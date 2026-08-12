Yusuf 12:35 ثم بدا لهم من بعد ما راوا الايات ليسجننه حتى حين ٣٥
ثُمَّ
بَدَا
لَهُم
مِّنۢ
بَعۡدِ
مَا
رَأَوُاْ
ٱلۡأٓيَٰتِ
لَيَسۡجُنُنَّهُۥ
حَتَّىٰ
حِينٖ
٣٥
And so it occurred to those in charge, despite seeing all the proofs ˹of his innocence˺, that he should be imprisoned for a while.1
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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