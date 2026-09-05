Al-Baqarah 2:71 قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا ذلول تثير الارض ولا تسقي الحرث مسلمة لا شية فيها قالوا الان جيت بالحق فذبحوها وما كادوا يفعلون ٧١
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
قَالَ
اِنَّهٗ
یَقُوْلُ
اِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٌ
لَّا
ذَلُوْلٌ
تُثِیْرُ
الْاَرْضَ
وَلَا
تَسْقِی
الْحَرْثَ ۚ
مُسَلَّمَةٌ
لَّا
شِیَةَ
فِیْهَا ؕ
قَالُوا
الْـٰٔنَ
جِئْتَ
بِالْحَقِّ ؕ
فَذَبَحُوْهَا
وَمَا
كَادُوْا
یَفْعَلُوْنَ
۟۠
Dia (Musa) menjawab, "Dia (Allah) berfirman, (sapi) itu adalah sapi betina yang belum pernah dipakai untuk membajak tanah dan tidak (pula) untuk mengairi tanaman, sehat, dan tidak belang." Mereka berkata, "Sekarang barulah engkau menerangkan (hal) yang sebenarnya." Lalu mereka menyembelihnya, dan nyaris mereka tidak melaksanakan (perintah) itu.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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