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Al-Baqarah 2:72 واذ قتلتم نفسا فاداراتم فيها والله مخرج ما كنتم تكتمون ٧٢

Halaman 10 · Juz 1

وَاِذْ
قَتَلْتُمْ
نَفْسًا
فَادّٰرَءْتُمْ
فِیْهَا ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
مُخْرِجٌ
مَّا
كُنْتُمْ
تَكْتُمُوْنَ
۟ۚ
Dan (ingatlah) ketika kamu membunuh seseorang, lalu kamu tuduh-menuduh tentang itu. Tetapi Allah menyingkapkan apa yang kamu sembunyikan.
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Bringing the murdered Man back to Life

Al-Bukhari said that,

فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا

(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."

This is also the Tafsir of Mujahid. `Ata' Al-Khurasani and Ad-Dahhak said, "Disputed about this matter." Also, Ibn Jurayj said that,

وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ ن

Bringing the murdered Man back to Life

Al-Bukhari said that,

فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا

(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."

Th

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders