Al-Baqarah 2:72 واذ قتلتم نفسا فاداراتم فيها والله مخرج ما كنتم تكتمون ٧٢
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
وَاِذْ
قَتَلْتُمْ
نَفْسًا
فَادّٰرَءْتُمْ
فِیْهَا ؕ
وَاللّٰهُ
مُخْرِجٌ
مَّا
كُنْتُمْ
تَكْتُمُوْنَ
۟ۚ
Dan (ingatlah) ketika kamu membunuh seseorang, lalu kamu tuduh-menuduh tentang itu. Tetapi Allah menyingkapkan apa yang kamu sembunyikan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
This is also the Tafsir of Mujahid. `Ata' Al-Khurasani and Ad-Dahhak said, "Disputed about this matter." Also, Ibn Jurayj said that,
وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ ن…
Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
Th…