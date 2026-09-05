Al-Baqarah 2:74 ثم قست قلوبكم من بعد ذالك فهي كالحجارة او اشد قسوة وان من الحجارة لما يتفجر منه الانهار وان منها لما يشقق فيخرج منه الماء وان منها لما يهبط من خشية الله وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ٧٤
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
ثُمَّ
قَسَتْ
قُلُوْبُكُمْ
مِّنْ
بَعْدِ
ذٰلِكَ
فَهِیَ
كَالْحِجَارَةِ
اَوْ
اَشَدُّ
قَسْوَةً ؕ
وَاِنَّ
مِنَ
الْحِجَارَةِ
لَمَا
یَتَفَجَّرُ
مِنْهُ
الْاَنْهٰرُ ؕ
وَاِنَّ
مِنْهَا
لَمَا
یَشَّقَّقُ
فَیَخْرُجُ
مِنْهُ
الْمَآءُ ؕ
وَاِنَّ
مِنْهَا
لَمَا
یَهْبِطُ
مِنْ
خَشْیَةِ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
وَمَا
اللّٰهُ
بِغَافِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعْمَلُوْنَ
۟
Kemudian setelah itu hatimu menjadi keras, sehingga (hatimu) seperti batu, bahkan lebih keras. Padahal dari batu-batu itu pasti ada sungai-sungai yang (airnya) memancar darinya. Ada pula yang terbelah lalu keluarlah mata air darinya. Dan ada pula yang meluncur jatuh karena takut kepada Allah. Dan Allah tidaklah lengah terhadap apa yang kamu kerjakan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Harshness of the Jews
Allah criticized the Children of Israel because they witnessed the tremendous signs and the Ayat of Allah, including bringing the dead back to life, yet,
ثُمَّ قَسَتْ قُلُوبُكُمْ مِّن بَعْدِ ذلِكَ
(Then after that your hearts were hardened).
So their hearts were like stones…
The Harshness of the Jews
Allah criticized the Children of Israel because they witnessed the tremendous signs and the Ayat of Allah, including bringin…