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Al-Baqarah 2:74 ثم قست قلوبكم من بعد ذالك فهي كالحجارة او اشد قسوة وان من الحجارة لما يتفجر منه الانهار وان منها لما يشقق فيخرج منه الماء وان منها لما يهبط من خشية الله وما الله بغافل عما تعملون ٧٤

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ثُمَّ
قَسَتْ
قُلُوْبُكُمْ
مِّنْ
بَعْدِ
ذٰلِكَ
فَهِیَ
كَالْحِجَارَةِ
اَوْ
اَشَدُّ
قَسْوَةً ؕ
وَاِنَّ
مِنَ
الْحِجَارَةِ
لَمَا
یَتَفَجَّرُ
مِنْهُ
الْاَنْهٰرُ ؕ
وَاِنَّ
مِنْهَا
لَمَا
یَشَّقَّقُ
فَیَخْرُجُ
مِنْهُ
الْمَآءُ ؕ
وَاِنَّ
مِنْهَا
لَمَا
یَهْبِطُ
مِنْ
خَشْیَةِ
اللّٰهِ ؕ
وَمَا
اللّٰهُ
بِغَافِلٍ
عَمَّا
تَعْمَلُوْنَ
۟
Kemudian setelah itu hatimu menjadi keras, sehingga (hatimu) seperti batu, bahkan lebih keras. Padahal dari batu-batu itu pasti ada sungai-sungai yang (airnya) memancar darinya. Ada pula yang terbelah lalu keluarlah mata air darinya. Dan ada pula yang meluncur jatuh karena takut kepada Allah. Dan Allah tidaklah lengah terhadap apa yang kamu kerjakan.
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Harshness of the Jews

Allah criticized the Children of Israel because they witnessed the tremendous signs and the Ayat of Allah, including bringing the dead back to life, yet,

ثُمَّ قَسَتْ قُلُوبُكُمْ مِّن بَعْدِ ذلِكَ

(Then after that your hearts were hardened).

So their hearts were like stones

The Harshness of the Jews

Allah criticized the Children of Israel because they witnessed the tremendous signs and the Ayat of Allah, including bringin

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders