Al-Baqarah 2:73 فقلنا اضربوه ببعضها كذالك يحيي الله الموتى ويريكم اياته لعلكم تعقلون ٧٣
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
فَقُلْنَا
اضْرِبُوْهُ
بِبَعْضِهَا ؕ
كَذٰلِكَ
یُحْیِ
اللّٰهُ
الْمَوْتٰی ۙ
وَیُرِیْكُمْ
اٰیٰتِهٖ
لَعَلَّكُمْ
تَعْقِلُوْنَ
۟
Lalu Kami berfirman, "Pukullah (mayat) itu dengan bagian dari (sapi) itu!" Demikianlah Allah menghidupkan (orang) yang telah mati, dan Dia memperlihatkan kepadamu tanda-tanda (kekuasaan-Nya) agar kamu mengerti.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
This is also the Tafsir of Mujahid. `Ata' Al-Khurasani and Ad-Dahhak said, "Disputed about this matter." Also, Ibn Jurayj said that,
وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ ن…
Bringing the murdered Man back to Life
Al-Bukhari said that,
فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا
(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."
Th…