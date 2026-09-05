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Al-Baqarah 2:73 فقلنا اضربوه ببعضها كذالك يحيي الله الموتى ويريكم اياته لعلكم تعقلون ٧٣

Halaman 10 · Juz 1

فَقُلْنَا
اضْرِبُوْهُ
بِبَعْضِهَا ؕ
كَذٰلِكَ
یُحْیِ
اللّٰهُ
الْمَوْتٰی ۙ
وَیُرِیْكُمْ
اٰیٰتِهٖ
لَعَلَّكُمْ
تَعْقِلُوْنَ
۟
Lalu Kami berfirman, "Pukullah (mayat) itu dengan bagian dari (sapi) itu!" Demikianlah Allah menghidupkan (orang) yang telah mati, dan Dia memperlihatkan kepadamu tanda-tanda (kekuasaan-Nya) agar kamu mengerti.
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Bringing the murdered Man back to Life

Al-Bukhari said that,

فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا

(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."

This is also the Tafsir of Mujahid. `Ata' Al-Khurasani and Ad-Dahhak said, "Disputed about this matter." Also, Ibn Jurayj said that,

وَإِذْ قَتَلْتُمْ ن

Bringing the murdered Man back to Life

Al-Bukhari said that,

فَادَرَأْتُمْ فِيهَا

(And disagreed among yourselves as to the crime) means, "Disputed."

Th

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Notes placeholders