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Al-Baqarah 2:75 ۞ افتطمعون ان يومنوا لكم وقد كان فريق منهم يسمعون كلام الله ثم يحرفونه من بعد ما عقلوه وهم يعلمون ٧٥

Halaman 10 · Juz 1

اَفَتَطْمَعُوْنَ
اَنْ
یُّؤْمِنُوْا
لَكُمْ
وَقَدْ
كَانَ
فَرِیْقٌ
مِّنْهُمْ
یَسْمَعُوْنَ
كَلٰمَ
اللّٰهِ
ثُمَّ
یُحَرِّفُوْنَهٗ
مِنْ
بَعْدِ
مَا
عَقَلُوْهُ
وَهُمْ
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
Maka apakah kamu (muslimin) sangat mengharapkan mereka akan percaya kepadamu, sedangkan segolongan dari mereka mendengar firman Allah, lalu mereka mengubahnya setelah memahaminya, padahal mereka mengetahuinya? 1
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed

Allah said,

أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ

(Do you covet) O believers,

أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ

(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe

There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed

Allah said,

أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ

(Do you covet) O believers,

أ

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