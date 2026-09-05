Al-Baqarah 2:75 ۞ افتطمعون ان يومنوا لكم وقد كان فريق منهم يسمعون كلام الله ثم يحرفونه من بعد ما عقلوه وهم يعلمون ٧٥
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
اَفَتَطْمَعُوْنَ
اَنْ
یُّؤْمِنُوْا
لَكُمْ
وَقَدْ
كَانَ
فَرِیْقٌ
مِّنْهُمْ
یَسْمَعُوْنَ
كَلٰمَ
اللّٰهِ
ثُمَّ
یُحَرِّفُوْنَهٗ
مِنْ
بَعْدِ
مَا
عَقَلُوْهُ
وَهُمْ
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
Maka apakah kamu (muslimin) sangat mengharapkan mereka akan percaya kepadamu, sedangkan segolongan dari mereka mendengar firman Allah, lalu mereka mengubahnya setelah memahaminya, padahal mereka mengetahuinya? 1
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ
(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe…
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أ…