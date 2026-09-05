Al-Baqarah 2:77 اولا يعلمون ان الله يعلم ما يسرون وما يعلنون ٧٧
Halaman 11 · Juz 1
اَوَلَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
اَنَّ
اللّٰهَ
یَعْلَمُ
مَا
یُسِرُّوْنَ
وَمَا
یُعْلِنُوْنَ
۟
Dan tidakkah mereka tahu bahwa Allah mengetahui apa yang mereka sembunyikan dan apa yang mereka tampakkan?
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ
(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe…
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أ…