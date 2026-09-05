Al-Baqarah 2:76 واذا لقوا الذين امنوا قالوا امنا واذا خلا بعضهم الى بعض قالوا اتحدثونهم بما فتح الله عليكم ليحاجوكم به عند ربكم افلا تعقلون ٧٦
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
وَاِذَا
لَقُوا
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
قَالُوْۤا
اٰمَنَّا ۖۚ
وَاِذَا
خَلَا
بَعْضُهُمْ
اِلٰی
بَعْضٍ
قَالُوْۤا
اَتُحَدِّثُوْنَهُمْ
بِمَا
فَتَحَ
اللّٰهُ
عَلَیْكُمْ
لِیُحَآجُّوْكُمْ
بِهٖ
عِنْدَ
رَبِّكُمْ ؕ
اَفَلَا
تَعْقِلُوْنَ
۟
Dan apabila mereka berjumpa dengan orang-orang yang beriman, mereka berkata, "Kami telah beriman." Tetapi apabila kembali kepada sesamanya, mereka bertanya, "Apakah akan kamu ceritakan kepada mereka apa yang telah diterangkan Allah kepadamu, sehingga mereka dapat menyanggah kamu di hadapan Tuhanmu? Tidakkah kamu mengerti?" 1
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أَن يُؤْمِنُواْ لَكُمْ
(That they will believe in your religion) meaning, that these people would obey you They are the deviant sect of Jews whose fathe…
There was little Hope that the Jews Who lived during the Time of the Prophet could have believed
Allah said,
أَفَتَطْمَعُونَ
(Do you covet) O believers,
أ…