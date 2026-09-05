Al-Baqarah 2:78 ومنهم اميون لا يعلمون الكتاب الا اماني وان هم الا يظنون ٧٨
Halaman 11 · Juz 1
وَمِنْهُمْ
اُمِّیُّوْنَ
لَا
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
الْكِتٰبَ
اِلَّاۤ
اَمَانِیَّ
وَاِنْ
هُمْ
اِلَّا
یَظُنُّوْنَ
۟
Dan di antara mereka ada yang buta huruf, tidak memahami Kitab (Taurat), kecuali hanya berangan-angan dan mereka hanya menduga-duga.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Meaning of `Ummi
Allah said,
وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ
(And there are among them Ummiyyun people) meaning, among the People of the Book, as Mujahid stated. 'Ummyyun' is plural for Ummi, that is, a person who does not write, as Abu Al-`Aliyah, Ar-Rabi`, Qatadah, Ibrahim An-Nakha`i and others said. T…
The Meaning of `Ummi
Allah said,
وَمِنْهُمْ أُمِّيُّونَ
(And there are among them Ummiyyun people) meaning, among the People of the Book, as Mujahid s…