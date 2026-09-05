Al-Baqarah 2:67 واذ قال موسى لقومه ان الله يامركم ان تذبحوا بقرة قالوا اتتخذنا هزوا قال اعوذ بالله ان اكون من الجاهلين ٦٧
Halaman 9 · Juz 1
وَاِذْ
قَالَ
مُوْسٰی
لِقَوْمِهٖۤ
اِنَّ
اللّٰهَ
یَاْمُرُكُمْ
اَنْ
تَذْبَحُوْا
بَقَرَةً ؕ
قَالُوْۤا
اَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوًا ؕ
قَالَ
اَعُوْذُ
بِاللّٰهِ
اَنْ
اَكُوْنَ
مِنَ
الْجٰهِلِیْنَ
۟
Dan (ingatlah) ketika Musa berkata kepada kaumnya, "Allah memerintahkan kamu agar menyembelih seekor sapi betina." Mereka bertanya, "Apakah engkau akan menjadikan kami sebagai ejekan?" 1 Dia (Musa) menjawab, "Aku berlindung kepada Allah agar tidak menjadi orang-orang yang bodoh."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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