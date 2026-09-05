Al-Baqarah 2:66 فجعلناها نكالا لما بين يديها وما خلفها وموعظة للمتقين ٦٦
Halaman 9 · Juz 1
فَجَعَلْنٰهَا
نَكَالًا
لِّمَا
بَیْنَ
یَدَیْهَا
وَمَا
خَلْفَهَا
وَمَوْعِظَةً
لِّلْمُتَّقِیْنَ
۟
Maka Kami jadikan (yang demikian) itu peringatan bagi orang-orang pada masa itu, dan bagi mereka yang datang kemudian, serta menjadi pelajaran bagi orang-orang yang bertakwa.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath
Allah said,
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ
(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent His torment on the village that disobeyed Him and broke their pledge and their covenant to observe the sanctity of the Sabbath. They began using deceit…
The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath
Allah said,
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ
(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent H…