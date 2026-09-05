Al-Baqarah 2:65 ولقد علمتم الذين اعتدوا منكم في السبت فقلنا لهم كونوا قردة خاسيين ٦٥
Halaman 9 · Juz 1
وَلَقَدْ
عَلِمْتُمُ
الَّذِیْنَ
اعْتَدَوْا
مِنْكُمْ
فِی
السَّبْتِ
فَقُلْنَا
لَهُمْ
كُوْنُوْا
قِرَدَةً
خٰسِـِٕیْنَ
۟ۚ
Dan sungguh, kamu telah mengetahui orang-orang yang melakukan pelanggaran di antara kamu pada hari Sabat,1 lalu Kami katakan kepada mereka, "Jadilah kamu kera yang hina!"2
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath
Allah said,
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ
(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent His torment on the village that disobeyed Him and broke their pledge and their covenant to observe the sanctity of the Sabbath. They began using deceit…
The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath
Allah said,
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ
(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent H…