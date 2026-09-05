Al-Baqarah 2:64 ثم توليتم من بعد ذالك فلولا فضل الله عليكم ورحمته لكنتم من الخاسرين ٦٤
Halaman 9 · Juz 1
ثُمَّ
تَوَلَّیْتُمْ
مِّنْ
بَعْدِ
ذٰلِكَ ۚ
فَلَوْلَا
فَضْلُ
اللّٰهِ
عَلَیْكُمْ
وَرَحْمَتُهٗ
لَكُنْتُمْ
مِّنَ
الْخٰسِرِیْنَ
۟
Kemudian setelah itu kamu berpaling. Maka sekiranya bukan karena karunia Allah dan rahmat-Nya kepadamu, pasti kamu termasuk orang yang rugi.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him alone, without a partner, and follow His Messengers. Allah stated that when He took their pledge from them, He raised the mountain above their heads,…
Taking the Covenant from the Jews
Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him…