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Al-Baqarah 2:63 واذ اخذنا ميثاقكم ورفعنا فوقكم الطور خذوا ما اتيناكم بقوة واذكروا ما فيه لعلكم تتقون ٦٣

Halaman 9 · Juz 1

وَاِذْ
اَخَذْنَا
مِیْثَاقَكُمْ
وَرَفَعْنَا
فَوْقَكُمُ
الطُّوْرَ ؕ
خُذُوْا
مَاۤ
اٰتَیْنٰكُمْ
بِقُوَّةٍ
وَّاذْكُرُوْا
مَا
فِیْهِ
لَعَلَّكُمْ
تَتَّقُوْنَ
۟
Dan (ingatlah) ketika Kami mengambil janji kamu dan Kami angkat gunung (Sinai) di atasmu (seraya berfirman), "Pegang teguhlah apa yang telah Kami berikan kepadamu dan ingatlah apa yang ada di dalamnya, agar kamu bertakwa."
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Taking the Covenant from the Jews

Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him alone, without a partner, and follow His Messengers. Allah stated that when He took their pledge from them, He raised the mountain above their heads,

Taking the Covenant from the Jews

Allah reminded the Children of Israel of the pledges, covenants and promises that He took from them to believe in Him

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