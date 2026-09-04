Al-Baqarah 2:62 ان الذين امنوا والذين هادوا والنصارى والصابيين من امن بالله واليوم الاخر وعمل صالحا فلهم اجرهم عند ربهم ولا خوف عليهم ولا هم يحزنون ٦٢
Halaman 9 · Juz 1
اِنَّ
الَّذِیْنَ
اٰمَنُوْا
وَالَّذِیْنَ
هَادُوْا
وَالنَّصٰرٰی
وَالصّٰبِـِٕیْنَ
مَنْ
اٰمَنَ
بِاللّٰهِ
وَالْیَوْمِ
الْاٰخِرِ
وَعَمِلَ
صَالِحًا
فَلَهُمْ
اَجْرُهُمْ
عِنْدَ
رَبِّهِمْ ۪ۚ
وَلَا
خَوْفٌ
عَلَیْهِمْ
وَلَا
هُمْ
یَحْزَنُوْنَ
۟
Sesungguhnya orang-orang yang beriman, orang-orang Yahudi, orang-orang Nasrani dan orang-orang ṣābiīn,1 siapa saja (diantara mereka) yang beriman kepada Allah dan hari akhir, dan melakukan kebajikan, mereka mendapat pahala dari Tuhannya, tidak ada rasa takut pada mereka, dan mereka tidak bersedih hati.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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