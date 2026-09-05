Al-Baqarah 2:68 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا فارض ولا بكر عوان بين ذالك فافعلوا ما تومرون ٦٨
Halaman 9 · Juz 1
قَالُوا
ادْعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
یُبَیِّنْ
لَّنَا
مَا
هِیَ ؕ
قَالَ
اِنَّهٗ
یَقُوْلُ
اِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٌ
لَّا
فَارِضٌ
وَّلَا
بِكْرٌ ؕ
عَوَانٌ
بَیْنَ
ذٰلِكَ ؕ
فَافْعَلُوْا
مَا
تُؤْمَرُوْنَ
۟
Mereka berkata, "Mohonkanlah kepada Tuhanmu untuk kami agar Dia menjelaskan kepada kami tentang (sapi betina) itu." Dia (Musa) menjawab, "Dia (Allah) berfirman, bahwa sapi betina itu tidak tua dan tidak muda, (tetapi) pertengahan antara itu. Maka kerjakanlah apa yang diperintahkan kepadamu!"
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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