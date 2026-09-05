Al-Baqarah 2:70 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
قَالُوا
ادْعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
یُبَیِّنْ
لَّنَا
مَا
هِیَ ۙ
اِنَّ
الْبَقَرَ
تَشٰبَهَ
عَلَیْنَا ؕ
وَاِنَّاۤ
اِنْ
شَآءَ
اللّٰهُ
لَمُهْتَدُوْنَ
۟
Mereka berkata, "Mohonkanlah kepada Tuhanmu untuk kami agar Dia menjelaskan kepada kami tentang (sapi betina) itu. (Karena) sesungguhnya sapi itu belum jelas bagi kami, dan jika Allah menghendaki, niscaya kami mendapat petunjuk."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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