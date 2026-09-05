Al-Baqarah 2:69 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما لونها قال انه يقول انها بقرة صفراء فاقع لونها تسر الناظرين ٦٩
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
قَالُوا
ادْعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
یُبَیِّنْ
لَّنَا
مَا
لَوْنُهَا ؕ
قَالَ
اِنَّهٗ
یَقُوْلُ
اِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٌ
صَفْرَآءُ ۙ
فَاقِعٌ
لَّوْنُهَا
تَسُرُّ
النّٰظِرِیْنَ
۟
Mereka berkata, "Mohonkanlah kepada Tuhanmu untuk kami agar Dia menjelaskan kepada kami apa warnanya." Dia (Musa) menjawab, "Dia Allah berfirman, bahwa (sapi) itu adalah sapi betina yang kuning tua warnanya, yang menyenangkan orang-orang yang memandang(nya)."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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