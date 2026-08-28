Al-Mursalat 77:38 هاذا يوم الفصل جمعناكم والاولين ٣٨
Halaman 527 · Juz 29
هٰذَا
یَوْمُ
الْفَصْلِ ۚ
جَمَعْنٰكُمْ
وَالْاَوَّلِیْنَ
۟
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Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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