Al-Mursalat 77:36 ولا يوذن لهم فيعتذرون ٣٦
Halaman 527 · Juz 29
وَلَا
یُؤْذَنُ
لَهُمْ
فَیَعْتَذِرُوْنَ
۟
dan tidak diizinkan kepada mereka mengemukakan alasan agar mereka dimaafkan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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