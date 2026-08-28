Al-Mursalat 77:37 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٣٧
Halaman 527 · Juz 29
وَیْلٌ
یَّوْمَىِٕذٍ
لِّلْمُكَذِّبِیْنَ
۟
Celakalah pada hari itu, bagi mereka yang mendustakan (kebenaran).
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:
انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ…
The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done
Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re…