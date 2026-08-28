Al-Mursalat 77:25 الم نجعل الارض كفاتا ٢٥
Halaman 527 · Juz 29
اَلَمْ
نَجْعَلِ
الْاَرْضَ
كِفَاتًا
۟ۙ
Bukankah Kami jadikan bumi untuk (tempat) berkumpul,
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…