Al-Mursalat 77:28 ويل يوميذ للمكذبين ٢٨
Halaman 527 · Juz 29
وَیْلٌ
یَّوْمَىِٕذٍ
لِّلْمُكَذِّبِیْنَ
۟
Celakalah pada hari itu, bagi mereka yang mendustakan (kebenaran).
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…