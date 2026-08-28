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Al-Mursalat 77:30 انطلقوا الى ظل ذي ثلاث شعب ٣٠

Halaman 527 · Juz 29

اِنْطَلِقُوْۤا
اِلٰی
ظِلٍّ
ذِیْ
ثَلٰثِ
شُعَبٍ
۟ۙ
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Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the recompense, Paradise, and the Hellfire. On the Day of Judgement it will be said to them:

انطَلِقُواْ إِلَى مَا كُنتُمْ بِهِ تُكَذِّبُونَ - انطَلِقُواْ إِ

The driving of the Criminals to their Final Abode in Hell and how it will be done

Allah informs about the disbelievers who deny the final abode, the re

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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